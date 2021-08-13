Salina, KS

1 New COVID Death, 45 New Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 13, 2021

There has been one new COVID death in Saline County since Wednesday and 45 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, including the new death, there have been three since last Friday. Including the 45 new cases there have been 119 since last Friday.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 16 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 478 cases of COVID-19.

At least 23,372 people or 43.1 percent of the population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saline County. This is an increase of 441 people or .8 percent over last week.

 

 

