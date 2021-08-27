1 New COVID Death, 44 New Cases

There is one new COVID-related death in Saline County and 44 new cases since Wednesday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, with the new death there have now been 6 in the last 7 days. There are now 134 total deaths.

With the 44 new cases, there have been 152 new cases in the last 7 days.

Salina Regional Health Center reports 18 current hospitalizations.

Salina Regional Health Center released the vaccination numbers for those patients admitted due to complications related to COVID-19 today. While the hospital had been tracking vaccination data since December 2020, recording in the COVID database began on July 18, 2021.

Sating back to July 18th there have been 100 patients who have been admitted at the hospital. Of those, 88 were unvaccinated while 12 were.

This data is being reported in aggregate to protect and respect patient privacy.

Additionally, it is important to note that these numbers include only those patients admitted to Salina Regional Health Center, and does NOT include those Saline County residents who were admitted to other hospitals. Staffing and bed shortages can lead to residents being admitted to other hospitals.