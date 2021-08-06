Salina, KS

1 New COVID Death, 43 New Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 6, 2021

There has been one new COVID-related death in Saline County since Wednesday, and 43 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have been two new deaths this week, bringing the death toll in the county to 123.

In the last seven days there have been 135 new cases locally. The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 393 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 18 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19. The majority of the patients are between 20 and 60 years old and most are residents of Saline County.

At least 22,931 people have been vaccinated in Saline County. This accounts for approximately 42.3 percent of the total population and an increase of 1.1 percent over the previous week.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, over 90 percent of those who are in the hospital are not vaccinated.

 

