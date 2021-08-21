1 New COVID Death, 35 New Cases

There has been 1 new COVID death and 35 new cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, another member of the community was lost to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the county to 128, an additional two this week.

There have been 35 new COVID-19 cases identified since our last update on Wednesday, making 117 new cases in the last seven days. The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 498 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 20 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

At least 23,802 people or 43.9 percent of the population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saline County.