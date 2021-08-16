Salina, KS

1 New COVID Death, 18 New Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 16, 2021

Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, since Friday there have been 18 new COVID-19 cases locally along with the new death. This brings the total number of deaths in Saline County to 127.

Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 495 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 16 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

At least 23,372 people (43.1 percent of the population) have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saline County.

 

 

1 New COVID Death, 18 New Cases

