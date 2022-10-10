Salina, KS

$1 Million Grant to Salina Mental Health Organization

Todd PittengerOctober 10, 2022

Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers, including one in Salina receiving $1 million.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Kansas was awarded the fifth highest total dollar amount in the country in this grant funding cycle provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants are part of SAMHSA’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic–Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) grant program.

To qualify, mental health centers must provide the following services: (1) crisis mental health services; (2) mental health screening, assessment, and diagnosis; (3) outpatient mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment; (4) person-centered treatment planning; (5) primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators; (6) targeted case management; (7) psychiatric rehabilitation; (8) peer support; and (9) intensive services for members of the armed forces and veterans.

Funding through the grant period from September 30, 2022, to September 29, 2026, is allocated to three CMHCs to enhance and expand already existing CCBHC services:

  • Central Kansas Mental Health Center (Salina) – $1 million
  • COMCARE (Wichita) – $1 million
  • Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare (Kansas City, Kan.) – $999,918

Ten CMHCs will receive funding during the same grant period to prepare for CCBHC certification through the expansion of services, training, and center development:

  • Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg) – $1 million
  • Elizabeth Layton Center, Inc. (Paola) – $988,841
  • Family Service and Guidance Center of Topeka (Topeka) – $999,954
  • Iroquois Center for Human Development (Greensburg) – $1 million
  • Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Parsons) – $998,840
  • Prairie View, Inc. (Newton) – $992,844
  • Southwest Guidance Center (Liberal) – $1 million
  • Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, Inc. (Riverton) – $955,314
  • The Guidance Center (Leavenworth) – $1 million
  • Valeo Behavioral Health Care (Topeka) – $722,885

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

