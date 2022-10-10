$1 Million Grant to Salina Mental Health Organization

Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers, including one in Salina receiving $1 million.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Kansas was awarded the fifth highest total dollar amount in the country in this grant funding cycle provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants are part of SAMHSA’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic–Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) grant program.

To qualify, mental health centers must provide the following services: (1) crisis mental health services; (2) mental health screening, assessment, and diagnosis; (3) outpatient mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment; (4) person-centered treatment planning; (5) primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators; (6) targeted case management; (7) psychiatric rehabilitation; (8) peer support; and (9) intensive services for members of the armed forces and veterans.

Funding through the grant period from September 30, 2022, to September 29, 2026, is allocated to three CMHCs to enhance and expand already existing CCBHC services:

Central Kansas Mental Health Center (Salina) – $1 million

COMCARE (Wichita) – $1 million

Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare (Kansas City, Kan.) – $999,918

Ten CMHCs will receive funding during the same grant period to prepare for CCBHC certification through the expansion of services, training, and center development:

Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg) – $1 million

Elizabeth Layton Center, Inc. (Paola) – $988,841

Family Service and Guidance Center of Topeka (Topeka) – $999,954

Iroquois Center for Human Development (Greensburg) – $1 million

Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Parsons) – $998,840

Prairie View, Inc. (Newton) – $992,844

Southwest Guidance Center (Liberal) – $1 million