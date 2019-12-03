1 Injured after Tire Blows on I-70

A man from Colorado was transported to the hospital in Salina after an accident on I-70 near the Niles Road exit.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that Friday morning around 6:45am a flat tire on a 2016 Honda Odyssey van caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and nose into the ditch.

Deputies say air-bags deployed and injured 52-year-old William Perkins of Thornton.

Perkins was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a long cut on his hand.

The six other occupants plus a dog that were in the van were not hurt in the accident.