$1.7 Trillion Budget Bill Passes Senate

Todd PittengerDecember 22, 2022

The two senators from Kansas, both Republicans, have drastically different views on budget legislation which passed their chamber on Thursday.

The legislation approves a $1.7 trillion budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran lauded the legislation, citing $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement and a $15 million federal investment for the construction of new barracks at Fort Riley.

Meanwhile Senator Roger Marshall called it a “wasteful, inflationary spending package”, citing what he considered to be  wasteful spending including among other thing $47 billion to help fund the war in Ukraine and $3.2 billion to “continue processing and releasing illegal migrants at a faster pace and larger scale”.

In a 68-29 vote, the Senate passed the bill which funds the government through September of 2023.  Senate passage sends the bill to the House, where it was expected to hold a vote as early as Thursday evening to allow lawmakers to depart for the Christmas holiday.

 

