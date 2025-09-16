$1.6 Billion Salina Airport, Industrial Area Impact

A newly released economic impact study by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University confirms the Salina Regional Airport and Airport Industrial Center (SLN/AIC) are powerful economic engines for Saline County—generating over $1.62 billion in economic activity and supporting 12,376 jobs in 2024.

Commissioned by the Salina Airport Authority, the study highlights the contributions of more than 100 businesses, public institutions, educational organizations, and military units that call SLN/AIC home. Together, they are responsible for 41.4% of Saline County’s total economic output and 31.1% of local employment.

“SLN and the Airport Industrial Center continue to be the hub of innovation, education, commerce, and defense activity in Salina,” said Pieter Miller, C.M., Executive Director for the Salina Airport Authority. “This study quantifies the economic significance of the Salina Regional Airport and Airport Industrial Center, unmatched in our region.”

Since the last study released in 2021, the total economic output of SLN/AIC has grown by 25%, increasing from $1.30 billion in 2020 to $1.62 billion in 2024. Jobs have surged by 77%, growing from 7,005 in 2020 to 12,376 in 2024. Notably, private business output alone rose from $1.1 billion to $1.55 billion—a $450 million increase—while job growth in the private sector jumped from 5,209 to 8,700. This substantial progress reflects a thriving ecosystem of tenants, employers, and support organizations continuing to invest in Salina.

Key Findings from the 2025 Economic Impact Report:

Private sector tenants contributed $1.55 billion in output—39.6% of all economic activity in Saline County—and 8,700 jobs.

Educational institutions on-site added over $32 million in output and 530 jobs, offering high-skill training and academic opportunities.

Public institutions and other entities added 205 jobs and nearly $38 million in impact.

Military units, including the Kansas National Guard Training Center, added 41 civilian jobs. Visiting military personnel invested hundreds of thousands of training days and overnight stays.

Nearly 92% of employees working at SLN/AIC live in Kansas, many within Salina city limits, reinforcing its role as a regional employment center.

In a related Chamber of Commerce survey, local business leaders emphasized the vital role of SLN’s commercial air service in supporting economic growth, business travel, and visitor spending—estimating $437,000 in direct spending from inbound travelers alone.

“This study reaffirms that investments in infrastructure, air service, and tenant support at SLN/AIC directly translate into stronger jobs, local income, and a more vibrant economy,” said Executive Director Miller. “We’re proud of our tenants and partners and grateful to the Docking Institute for this in-depth analysis.”

_ _ _

The complete Docking report is available on the Salina Airport Authority website at https://www.salinaairport.com/media/37581/sln-and-aic-economic-impact-report-2025v3.pdf.