🎥 Yonder Mountain String Band Coming to Salina

An acclaimed American progressive bluegrass and “jamgrass” group formed in Nederland, Colorado, is coming to Salina. Yonder Mountain String Band, known for blending traditional acoustic bluegrass with rock, country, and improvisation, is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Grammy-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band set the tone for a new way forward in acoustic music, carrying bluegrass into rooms and conversations it had never reached before. Nearly three decades later, that same spirit still guides them, alive and present on Good As True (2026), the band’s 2th studio album.

Yonder Mountain String Band tours extensively, making frequent appearances at major music festivals and across venues nationwide.

Yonder Mountain String Band will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday, November 21st. Tickets go on sale this Friday.