🎥 Refurbished Salina Playground Open

The wait is over. The brand-new playground at Salina’s Bill Burke Park is officially open. Salina City Commissioners last summer approved a $150,000 project to replace aging playground equipment. The project included new play structures.

The playground project is funded through the city’s Special Parks Fund which is proceeds from the State of Kansas Alcohol Tax.

This project is part of a broader, long-term city effort, to upgrade 29 city playgrounds due to age and condition.

All are invited to come check out the newest addition to the City of Salina’s playground system. Bill Burke Park is located at 1501 E Crawford. It is primarily a youth baseball and softball complex, offering eight fields, multi-purpose fields, playgrounds, and picnic shelters. It also features access to the Smoky Hill River and the Salina Levee Trail.

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