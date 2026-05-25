🎥 Mega History Weekend Planned

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will host a monumental exhibition, and it will be part of a “Mega History Weekend”.

The exhibit “Opening the Vault at the Presidential Libraries” celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial opens on Tuesday, June 2nd and runs through Sunday, July 5th, in the museum’s special gallery. This limited-time engagement brings national history directly to Kansas. Admission to the exhibition is included with standard museum entry.

According to the organization, coinciding with the opening weekend of the “Opening the Vault” exhibit is the Symphony at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert on June 6th, marking the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. In addition to the D-Day concert activities, the museum is offering complimentary admission and extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is the final year of the concert series since its inception in 2012.

“By honoring our veterans through this special D-Day commemoration event, we also offer the community a day of free admission, giving them a rare chance to interact with these important historical records,” said Dawn Hammatt, Acting Director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

“Opening the Vault” features original, history-making documents, directly curated from the secure vaults of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). These iconic records, rarely displayed outside of Washington, DC, offer visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the documents that have profoundly shaped our nation, including:

Louisiana Purchase

Kansas-Nebraska Act

Treaty of Paris

Brown v. Board of Education

Korean War Armistice Agreement

The 2026 programming season is dedicated to celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Throughout the year they we showcase President Eisenhower’s top accomplishments in the continual pursuit of a more perfect Union.