🎥 Homecoming for the New Candidate

Her day started with big announcement in Topeka Wednesday morning, and a homecoming back home in Salina in the evening with family, friends, supporters, and her running mate in the Kansas Governor’s race.

Johnson County Senator Ethan Corson’s Democratic campaign for Governor announced Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler as his Lt. Governor choice.

The duo were in Salina, at the downtown Homewood Suites, meeting and greeting supporters Wednesday evening.

Corson said he knew early on that Duxler was the person he wanted for his Lt. Governor. He said she was the first, and only person he asked.

Duxler told KSAL News it was a whirlwind day. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/renee-duxler.mp3

The announcement was among a wave of running mate disclosures before the June 1 candidate filing deadline.

Win or lose, Duxler will be transitioning out of her role at the Chamber.