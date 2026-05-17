🎥 Eisenhower Education Center Breaks Ground

Friday marked a milestone for project to build to build a new 14,000-square-foot, $17 million education center in Abilene. Officials broke ground on the Eisenhower Education Center, an immersive learning facility where young people will engage with leadership, history, and civic responsibility through the example and legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to the Eisenhower Foundation, this purpose-built Center will finally give students a place designed for hands-on learning, leadership simulations, and deeper engagement.​

Students will learn through immersive environments like the Oval Office Classroom, where they step into the role of decision-makers; the Command Center, modeled on real-world crisis rooms that build collaboration and problem-solving; and the Learning Lab, designed for hands-on STEAM exploration. ​

The Center will also provide technology-ready rooms, a consistent home for school groups, and the capacity to welcome far more students for deeper, more meaningful learning experiences. For many students, this may be their first—and only—time exploring a presidential site in a way they will remember for life.

A growing community of supporters—foundations, families, teachers, veterans, and Eisenhower admirers across the country—has already committed $15.7 million toward the $17 million needed for this project.

Donors will be recognized on the Education Center Donor Wall for donations of $25,000 or more.

A contribution of any size will help complete the final phase of this project.

Mail a Gift​

Eisenhower Foundation​

PO Box 295

Abilene KS 67410

Give Stock, IRA, or Donor Advised Fund Assets​

Call 785-280-9531 for simple transfer instructions.​ ​

Make a Pledge​

Spread your gift over time by completing a Pledge Form.