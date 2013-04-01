Zoo Burglary Thwarted

A would-be burglar leaves Rolling Hills Zoo empty handed early Monday morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies were sent to the Museum at Rolling Hills west of Salina after glass was broken by a suspect at 1:07am today. Deputies say the suspect cut the fence to enter the grounds in the parking area then shattered the door to get inside the lobby at the museum.

Soldan says it appears the suspect was attempting to remove the ATM, but got spooked by a security guard who heard the noise and began searching the area.

Soldan added the suspect left a dolly behind.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s K-9 team was brought in a short time later to assist in the search, but no one was found in the area.