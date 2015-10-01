ksal.com

Worker Hurt in Fall at K-State

KSAL Staff - April 5, 2017 4:53 pm

A worker was injured in a workplace fall on the k-State Campus in Manhattan late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kansas State University, shortly after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon K-State Police, K-State Environmental Health and Safety, and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire

Department and Riley County EMS responded to a construction site at Pittman Building on the Manhattan campus for a workplace accident.

A male worker was injured during a fall at the construction site. He was taken to Manhattan’s Via Christi Hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

