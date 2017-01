Salina Police are investigating a burglary after someone stole a work truck and tools from an electrical contractor’s shop.

Police say sometime between 11pm on Saturday and 2:30am on Sunday, someone forced entry into L & S Electric, 1051 W. Diamond Drive and loaded a black, 2008 GMC pickup with numerous tools and drove away.

The truck has the L & S Electric logo on the doors.

Total loss and damage is listed at $13,900.