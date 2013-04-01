Woman Treated after Domestic Dispute

A Salina man is behind bars for allegedly punching a woman and breaking her arm in a west Salina home earlier this month.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Tomaz Heczko was arrested on Wednesday for the incident that occurred January 9th in the 1700 block of Hickory.

Police transported Heczko to the hospital for an evaluation and the 61-year-old female victim for treatment of a dislocated shoulder and a broken humerus bone.

Police say she also had a cut on her lip, abrasions and a swollen face.