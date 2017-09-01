Woman Killed in Dickinson County Fire

One person was killed in a fire in Dickinson County on Tuesday. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a 48-year-old woman was found deceased inside a house destroyed by fire in the community of Enterprise Tuesday morning.

Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman says first responders were called to a fire at 207 South Lincoln in Enterprise at around 8:20 in the morning.

The house was totally engulfed in flames when help first arrived. Once firefighters were able to enter the house they found Patricia Humes deceased.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire. The Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Fire District Number One and the Abilene Fire Department.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.

