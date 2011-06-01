ksal.com

Woman Killed, Firefighter Hurt During Lawrence House Blaze

KSAL Staff - April 25, 2017 11:18 am

Authorities say a woman was killed and a firefighter injured during a blaze at a house in Lawrence, Kansas.

The city’s fire department said in a news release that firefighters managed to pull the woman from the burning, one-story home about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The city said a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire.

