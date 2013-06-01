Woman Cited for Hit and Run

A woman from Marquette told police she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake when she slammed her Toyota Camry into a Ford SUV in the parking lot at Target on Sunday and then left.

Pamela Morel, 63 walked into Salina’s police station on Thursday after media coverage on the hit and run brought in tips from the public.

Police issued Morel a citation for inattentive driving and for duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

Her son, 38-year-old Neal Morel of Moundridge was also cited for interference with law enforcement.

Police say on Sunday around 1:45pm, Pamela’s 2016 Toyota Camry struck a 2011 Ford Explorer in the lot at Target located at 2939 Market Place.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, Neal Morel drove up in another vehicle, then got into his mom’s car and parked it on the south end of the lot. They went inside Target for a short time and then both drove away without contacting the driver of the damaged Ford Explorer.

ORIGINAL:

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects from a hit and run accident.

According to police, on Sunday at approximately 1:47 pm, they were contacted about a hit and run accident that occurred in the Target parking lot at 2939 Market Place.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a white, newer model Toyota Camry. It should have front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle is a white female, possibly in her early 50’s, and was with a younger couple pushing a stroller.