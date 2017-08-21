Woman Choked, Husband Arrested

A man was arrested after choking his wife unconscious in their south Salina home.

Police arrested 33-year-old Alexander M. Cochran late Friday night after an argument turned violent in the 600 block of S. 3rd.

Police allege at one point Cochran wrapped his forearm around the 30-year-old woman’s throat to choke her until she passed out.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be evaluated.

Cochran is now facing a charge of domestic battery.