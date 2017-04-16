Woman charged in death of baby at Kansas day care

The Douglas County district attorney has charged a woman with first-degree murder after a 9-month-old child died last year at a day care in Eudora.

District Attorney Charles Branson says 42-year-old Carrody Buchhorn was charged Friday. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

The license for Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora was placed under emergency suspension after the toddler died in September. The state later ordered the day care closed.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a criminal complaint filed with the charges does not detail how the child died. Buchhorn’s position at the day care also was not released.

Buchhorn is jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

