Woman Allegedly Tries to Steal Cab

A Salina woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to steal a cab Monday evening.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester says that at around 7:00 Monday night 22-year-old Keundra Hancock got into a Best Cab that was parked near the emergency room entrance at Salina Regional Health Center at 400 S. Santa Fe. The 2005 Honda Odyssey had been left running.

According to Forrester, as Hancock was slowly driving away in the cab the driver saw her, ran over to vehicle, and got her to stop.

Hancock was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include attempted felony theft.