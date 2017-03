A 74-year-old Salina woman was arrested on Thursday for stalking a couple.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Marlyce D. Rose was taken into custody on a warrant after an unrelated traffic stop yesterday.

Police say between February 27 and March 2, Rose broke a protection from stalking order that has been in place since October of 2016.

The victims, a 71-year old man and his wife live in south Salina.