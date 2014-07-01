Windows Shot Out

Police are investigating after at least three area businesses had windows shattered by gunfire.

No one was injured after six, 4-foot by 3-foot windows and a 7-foot door glass was shot out at Carol Lee Donuts, 1700 S. 9th by what police believe was a 9mm gun sometime between 2pm Sunday and 2am Monday morning. Shots were heard in the area around 9:45pm Sunday but no damage was found at the time.

Damage is estimated at $2,000.

Police are also looking for someone who used a BB gun or pellet gun to damage the front windows a Martinelli’s Little Italy Restaurant at 158 S. Santa Fe. Damage to the glass is estimated at $1,000.

Monday morning, officers were also working a damage to property case in the same area at the Salvation Army at 5th and Walnut. Windows may have been shot out there as well.