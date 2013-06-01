Wind Blows Semi Over

photo by Darren Pittenger

High wind contributed to a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 west of Salina Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, high wind blew over a semi in Lincoln County, in the area of Milepost 229. The truck, which was pulling an empty box trailer, was headed east in the Lincoln hill area when it blew over into the median.

The road was not blocked, and the driver was not hurt.

Strong wind is anticipated all day Monday. A wind advisory is in effect through early evening. A steady south wind will blow from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.