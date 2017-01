Burglars removed some high end welding and cutting tools over the holiday weekend from a welding shop.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between noon on Friday and 10:30am Monday, someone forced open a garage door at MDF Industries located at 1012 N. Marymount Road and stole a mig arc welder valued at $2,564 and a hypertherm plasma cutter worth $2,592.

Total loss is listed at $5,156.