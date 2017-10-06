Weather Postpones Minneapolis Second Half Until Tomorrow

Minneapolis Lions battled the Ellsworth Bearcats tonight in the last game leading up to District play next week. Minneapolis came into the game with a 2-3 record, while Ellsworth came in sitting at 4-1 overall and 4-0 in North Central Athletics Association league play.

Tonight’s game was able to make it to Halftime before being delayed due to lightning. It has been postponed until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Play will resume at the beginning of the third quarter with Minneapolis trailing Ellsworth, 14-0.

Ellsworth controlled the time of possession in the first quarter. The Bearcats held the ball offensively for 10:05 of the 12 minute quarter. They started the game with the football and put together a 10-play, 48-yard drive that took 5:31 off the clock. The drive finished on a 4-yard touchdown run from Senior Quarterback Zac Schneider to put Ellsworth up 6-0. After that opening drive, the Lions defense kept the Bearcats from producing much offensively holding them to only 26 yards of offense on 12 plays.

Minneapolis had 42 yards of offense in the first half. Senior Evan Keating led the way with eight carries for 17 yards. Sophomore Quarterback Derek Freel was 2-2 throwing for 15 yards.

Minneapolis conceded a second quarter score to Ellsworth on a blocked punt by Jaxson Windholz that was returned 44-yards by Grant Gwinner to bring the score to 14-0.

Again, the second half of this game will resume tomorrow in Minneapolis at 4:00 p.m.

By Skylar Nosker