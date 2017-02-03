Washburn Delays Gun Vote

The Washburn University Board of Regents is delaying a vote on a concealed weapons policy, which is scheduled to take effect July 1.

At a meeting Thursday, Regent Brent Boles suggested the vote be postponed until an April meeting to see if the Kansas Legislature acts on a bill that would reinstate a ban on weapons on university campuses. The bill is currently stalled in a Kansas Senate committee.

A new law requires the state’s universities allow anyone 21 and over to carry concealed handguns on campuses beginning in July 1. The universities currently are discussing plans for enacting the law.

Other Washburn regents wanted to see more details of the school’s policy and the financial implications before voting on the issue.

—

Associated Press information from: The Topeka Capital-Journal