VIDEO: Shelter Plans Free Adoption Event

Vanessa Cowie and Todd Pittenger chat on television about the free adoption event.

The Salina Animal Shelter is participating in an event this weekend in which shelter dogs will be available for free adoptions. Salina Animal Services will host a fee-waived adoption event in partnership with Money Automotive Center this Saturday.

The agency will receive a $2,500 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) for hosting the event. The ASPCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals.

The donated funds will offset costs related to adoptions, including: spay/neuter surgeries, microchips and vaccinations.

At least 20 pets will be available for adoption as part of the program.

Salina Animal Shelter Animal Services Manager Vanessa Cowie joined Rocking M Media/KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger for a chat about the event on Salina Community Access Television’s “Your City in Action”. The Salina public affairs program is produced by Dean Klenda, hosted by Pittenger, and broadcast periodically on Access TV.

For more information, contact Salina Animal Services at (785) 826-6535.

The free adoption event will be at Money Automotive Center, 2229 S. 9th St., this Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

