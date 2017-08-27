VIDEO: Public Invited to Fieldhouse Open House

It’s been hosting events now for about a month, and later this week it will host an event in which the public is invited. The Salina Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house at the downtown Salina fieldhouse this Wednesday.

The fieldhouse opened back in July, hosting the Jeff Hawkins KU Basketball Camp as its first ever event. Since then, the “Salina Downtown Showdown” Mid America Youth Basketball tournament has been held as well.

Various parks and recreation programs that were scattered throughout the community have transferred to the new fieldhouse. Those programs include things like indoor adult volleyball, adult 3 on 3 basketball, and the new high school 3 on 3 basketball program.

Features of the fieldhouse include:

45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport and event space

Wood, synthetic and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

Three hardwood basketball courts

Three synthetic basketball courts

Eight volleyball courts

One regulation indoor soccer field or three 4v4 soccer fields

Drop down batting cages

Spacious entrance, lobby, team gathering areas and concession stand

Beautiful landscaping with featured elements

The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football, kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and dance.

The Salina Fieldhouse was made possible through the cooperation of a public and private partnership, which includes a Salina Regional Health Center donation of $1.25 million for the naming rights.

The open house is Wednesday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. There will be refreshments, giveaways, and facility tours at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.