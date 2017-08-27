VIDEO: Public Invited to Fieldhouse Open House
KSAL Staff - August 27, 2017 9:00 am
It’s been hosting events now for about a month, and later this week it will host an event in which the public is invited. The Salina Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house at the downtown Salina fieldhouse this Wednesday.
The fieldhouse opened back in July, hosting the Jeff Hawkins KU Basketball Camp as its first ever event. Since then, the “Salina Downtown Showdown” Mid America Youth Basketball tournament has been held as well.
Various parks and recreation programs that were scattered throughout the community have transferred to the new fieldhouse. Those programs include things like indoor adult volleyball, adult 3 on 3 basketball, and the new high school 3 on 3 basketball program.
Features of the fieldhouse include:
- 45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport and event space
- Wood, synthetic and turf surfaces with bleacher seating
- Three hardwood basketball courts
- Three synthetic basketball courts
- Eight volleyball courts
- One regulation indoor soccer field or three 4v4 soccer fields
- Drop down batting cages
- Spacious entrance, lobby, team gathering areas and concession stand
- Beautiful landscaping with featured elements
The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football, kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and dance.
The Salina Fieldhouse was made possible through the cooperation of a public and private partnership, which includes a Salina Regional Health Center donation of $1.25 million for the naming rights.
The open house is Wednesday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. There will be refreshments, giveaways, and facility tours at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Quick tour of the Salina Fieldhouse!
Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Thursday, July 13, 2017
Doug ClemensAugust 27, 2017 at 5:38 pm
Two events in 60 days?.? They should be so proud. Heck give me 11 million and I can build something in this town that would be used everyday by the taxpayers plus both the outside and inside would not look like an old barn or equipment repair facility.