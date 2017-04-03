ksal.com

VIDEO: “Hallelujah” Kansas Teen Goes Viral

Associated Press - April 3, 2017 11:48 am

A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” sung by a Kansas high school student into a wishing well in Italy has gained a lot of online attention.

Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita last week when she spotted the well in Venice.

She saw her choir teacher with a group of students singing into the well and she decided to record a video.

The resulting 48-second clip showcases Ruan’s voice as it echoes through the well.

The video has been shared more than 125,000 times and liked more than 300,000 times on Twitter.

Associated Press information from: the Wichita Eagle

 

 

