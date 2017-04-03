VIDEO: “Hallelujah” Kansas Teen Goes Viral
Associated Press - April 3, 2017 11:48 am
A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” sung by a Kansas high school student into a wishing well in Italy has gained a lot of online attention.
Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita last week when she spotted the well in Venice.
She saw her choir teacher with a group of students singing into the well and she decided to record a video.
The resulting 48-second clip showcases Ruan’s voice as it echoes through the well.
The video has been shared more than 125,000 times and liked more than 300,000 times on Twitter.
