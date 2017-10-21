VIDEO: Dog Day Afternoon

Oakdale Park in Salina went to the dogs on Saturday, literally.

The Salina Kennel Club hosted the “Fur and Fun Day in the Park.” The event included multiple activities for the entire family, including the furry members.

The day included:

Chances to meet different Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Non-Sporting, Toy, and Herding breeds throughout the day

Animal obstacle course



Paw print art



Costume contest



Duck herding demonstration at 12p.



Dog tricks



Raffle prizes

Hot dog stand

The Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and Salina Fire Department brought their agency canine units for demonstrations.

The “Fur and Fun Day in the Park” was a fundraiser to benefit the public education offered by the Salina Kennel Club. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Salina Police, Sheriff, and Fire canine units.

Police dog demonstration in Oakdale Park. Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Saturday, October 21, 2017

