VIDEO: JoJo the Giraffe

The votes have been counted, and JoJo is the winner. The new baby giraffe at Rolling Hills Zoo will be named JoJo.

JoJo was born back on November 27th, and until this week he did not have a name. Elementary school students in Saline County submitted potential names. Form those submissions, 12 were selected. Zoo visitors have been voting for their favorite through the month of March. Here are the complete results:

When JoJo arrived, he stood 6’ tall and weighing 117 lbs.

Hoof stock keeper Devney Bowen told KSAL News that JoJo, who now stands over 7 feet tall, has been doing great. She said “he’s very curious.” JoJo has been spending time out in the yard, where the public can see him interacting with his dad B.T. and his mom Billie.

JoJo is still very shy, but is beginning to interact some with the public. He is being trained to walk up to the food station, and soon the public will be able to feed him.

Voting Results: