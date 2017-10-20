Vendors For See & Sell Event Sought

Vendors are being sought for one of the biggest craft show events of its kind in the Midwest.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is inviting vendors to participate in the 51st annual See & Sell Holiday Market, a popular arts and crafts show that kicks off the holiday season each year and attracts thousands of shoppers to Salina.

The 51st annual See & Sell Holiday Market will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway in Salina. Every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the See & Sell Holiday Market draws more than 3,000 shoppers. Founded by the YWCA of Salina and now continued by Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, See & Sell started in 1966 with a small group of crafters and has grown to include more than 200 fine arts, crafts, homemade food and commercial vendors.

Proceeds from admission and booth sales benefit more than 14,500 Girl Scouts across the state. Tickets are $5 at the door for adults; children ages 12 and under are free.

Arts, crafts and commercial vendors interested in supporting Kansas Girl Scouts by participating in the 51st annual See & Sell Holiday Market can go to seeandsellshow.com for details, call (888) 686-6468, or email seensell@gskh.org.

