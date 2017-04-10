ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 64 °F

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 64 °F | Lo: 35 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Thursday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Friday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Saturday

Hi: 76 °F 

Lo: 54 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
KSN

Two Teenagers Killed in Lenexa Crash

Associated Press - April 10, 2017 12:54 pm

Authorities in Lenexa, Kansas, are identifying two teenagers killed when the vehicle in which they were riding slammed into a tree shortly after the driver refused to stop for police.

Police say 15-year-old Isaiah Stroble and 13-year-old Angelito Espinosa died in the accident about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims were from Kansas City, Kansas.

Seven other people were injured.

Officer Danny Chavez says an officer noticed a vehicle driving without headlights and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t stop.

The officer allowed the vehicle to go, but found the crash site a short time later.

Police say the investigation continues.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 