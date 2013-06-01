Two Hurt in Crash Near Solomon

A woman from Chapman and a man from Indiana were both hurt in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Judith Sholes of Chapman was driving a passenger car, headed east on the interstate. She rear ended a van.

After hitting the van the car then ran onto the shoulder of the road and struck a Kansas Department of Transportation bridge, before finally veering off the right side of the highway.

Sholes was injured, and was transported to the hospital in Salina. The driver of the van, 61-year-old James Zunick from Kokomo, Indiana, was also hurt and was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened just after 8:00 Saturday night, 2.5 miles east of Solomon Road on Interstate 70.