A woman comes home to discover her home in east Salina was broken into while she was at work.

Police say sometime between 8am and 4pm on Monday someone damaged the front door on an apartment in the 700 block of Fairdale Road and stole a 52-inch TV and glass TV stand.

Thieves also removed a couple of white/gold rings and an aqua stone pendant necklace.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,300.