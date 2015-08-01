Tuttle Creek to Host Guided Bike Ride

Clip on a helmet, stretch out your legs, and prepare to experience Tuttle Creek State Park in a whole new way! In celebration of national Bike Your Park Day on Sept. 30, a 5-mile guided bike ride will be offered at Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Rd A, Manhattan. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., after which bikers can enjoy complimentary breakfast snacks.

The group will meet at the camp store, located in the River Pond Area prior to take-off.

There is no cost to participate; however, participants must bring their own bike and have an annual vehicle permit or purchase a daily vehicle permit, $5.00, to enter the park.

Bike Your Park with staff at Tuttle Creek State Park and see how fast you can pedal yourself to a good time.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism story

