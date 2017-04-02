Troopers Mobilizing For Super Bowl Sunday Enforcement

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers will be out in force on Super Bowl Sunday, putting an extra emphasis on looking for impaired drivers. According to the agency, troopers will be working a statewide CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) enforcement.

Last fall, the KHP joined other state police and highway patrol agencies across the nation in the revitalized CARE program. The goal is increased safety and ease of travel on our nation’s roadways. KHP first reintroduced the CARE efforts over the Thanksgiving 2016 holiday period.

The State and Provincial Division within the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) renewed the CARE traffic safety effort last year. Many CARE mobilizations coincide with other special enforcement efforts the Patrol participates in throughout the year.

CARE’s mission and objectives consist of:

Strict traffic enforcement to obtain voluntary compliance in the areas of:

Alcohol and drug-related offenses.

Maximum speed limit laws.

Not driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.