Topeka Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina
KSAL Staff - August 28, 2017 6:53 pm
A Topeka man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina on Monday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 83-year-old Donald Anderson of Topeka was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang, headed east on Interstate 70. He lost control, went across the passing lane and into the median, then back across the lanes and struck a concrete rail of a bridge.
Anderson, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Salina.
The crash happened at 1:15 Monday afternoon on Interstate 70, a couple of miles east of Salina.