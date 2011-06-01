Topeka Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A Topeka man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 83-year-old Donald Anderson of Topeka was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang, headed east on Interstate 70. He lost control, went across the passing lane and into the median, then back across the lanes and struck a concrete rail of a bridge.

Anderson, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 1:15 Monday afternoon on Interstate 70, a couple of miles east of Salina.