ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 78 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 °F | Lo: 49 °F

Thursday

Hi: 89 °F 

Lo: 62 °F

Friday

Hi: 91 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Saturday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 64 °F

Sunday

Hi: 89 °F 

Lo: 62 °F

Monday

Hi: 89 °F 

Lo: 60 °F

Careers at SRHC
Fe for a cure

Topeka Man Accused of Aggravated Burglary

KSAL Staff - September 6, 2017 11:17 am

Salina Police wrapped up a nearly two year investigation on Tuesday in to an aggravated burglary.

The incident occurred on October 9, 2015, when Elizabeth Weeks was at her home at 841 1/2 S. 5th St in Salina.

Weeks was with her three-year-old son when a female acquaintance came by to borrow a vacuum.  When the acquaintance left, a man who was with the acquaintance and known by the victim, entered Weeks’ property without her permission.

The man, then 38-year-old Chauntia Benoit of Topeka took a laptop that belonged to Weeks before pulling away in a black SUV. The laptop is valued at $200.

There aren’t details on the arrest, however, Benoit–who is now 39–has been detained and booked on charges that include aggravated burglary and theft.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 