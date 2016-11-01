Topeka Man Accused of Aggravated Burglary

Salina Police wrapped up a nearly two year investigation on Tuesday in to an aggravated burglary.

The incident occurred on October 9, 2015, when Elizabeth Weeks was at her home at 841 1/2 S. 5th St in Salina.

Weeks was with her three-year-old son when a female acquaintance came by to borrow a vacuum. When the acquaintance left, a man who was with the acquaintance and known by the victim, entered Weeks’ property without her permission.

The man, then 38-year-old Chauntia Benoit of Topeka took a laptop that belonged to Weeks before pulling away in a black SUV. The laptop is valued at $200.

There aren’t details on the arrest, however, Benoit–who is now 39–has been detained and booked on charges that include aggravated burglary and theft.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.