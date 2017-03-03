Three Selected For Salina Business Hall of Fame

The Salina Business Hall of Fame will soon have three new members.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, three prominent Salina business persons have been selected to be inducted into the 2017 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame. They are: Arthur M. Claflin, Businessman, Banker, Philanthropist (Pioneer Category, 1858-1925); Dan Bolen, Businessman and Real Estate Developer (Historic Category, 1926-1975); and Tim Rogers, Executive Director, Salina Airport Authority (Contemporary Category 1976-present).

The induction ceremony will be held Monday, October 30, noon-1:30pm, at the Salina Country Club. General Richard Myers, President of Kansas State University, will be the featured speaker.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

Each inductee will be recognized with a commemorative plaque. In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash. A biography of each inductee will be printed and distributed at the luncheon.

Past inductees include: (Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz and Winfield Watson, Benjamin Aaron Litowich; William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, Thomas Watson Roach, Charles R. Underwood, Frank Hageman and Heerman H. Sudendorf (Historic) Ward A. Marshall, William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, Baalis Kyger Smootand Robert J. Laubengayer (Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, Karl Stutterheim, Mike Berkley, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., Thomas Pestinger, and Sidney A. Reitz,.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling the Chamber office, 827-9301, emailing scole@salinakansas.org, or online by going to the Chamber’s home page at www.salinakansas.org.

