Threats made at Webster

A Sunday morning fight between brothers at the breakfast table sends one man to the hospital and the other to jail.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Patrick Smith of Peru, Kansas was taken into custody after threatening his 31-year-old brother with a knife.

Deputies say the confrontation took place inside the cafeteria at the Webster Conference Center around 8am Sunday morning after Patrick became upset with his brother Gabriel Smith of Sedan, Kansas.

Patrick allegedly threatened to kill his brother as he motioned to the knife on his belt.

A fight ensued and Gabriel struck his head on the floor.

Patrick Smith is now facing charges that could include criminal threats, aggravated assault and domestic battery.

