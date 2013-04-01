Thieves Hit Two Churches

Salina Police are investigating a couple of church burglaries that may be connected.

Police say sometime between 9am November 6 and November 11 someone removed a Verdin Adagio brand 240 watt amp and a wireless mic transmitter from Sacred Heart Cathedral at 118. N. 9th Street. Loss is listed at $3,050. Police say there was no sign of forced entry.

Police Captain Paul Forrester adds that sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, someone pried a door open at the Grand Avenue United Methodist Church located at 304 W. Grand and removed audio gear valued at over $1,600.

Police say a guitar, multiple mics, a sound mixer a cassette player were taken after someone broke a window to enter the church.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,900.

