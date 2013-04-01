ksal.com

Theft Results in Thousands of Dollars Lost

KSAL Staff - May 5, 2017 10:39 am

A Salina man returned home to find that his safe and all the belongings inside had been stolen.

Joshua Lainer says that the theft could have occurred between 12:30 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. on Thursday at his 722 Greenbriar home in Salina.

The safe, which was housed in the bedroom of the home, held $4500 of cash, 110 Lortab pills and a spare key.

The total loss is valued at $4650.

There was no sign of forced entry and Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities have a possible suspect.

