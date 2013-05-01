The New Key to Retaining Employees

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mike Henke and his workshop entitled “The New Keys to Retaining Employees” on Wednesday, December 6th, 2018, from 8-10am. This learning workshop will be help at the Chamber’s Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

Henke’s presentation will focus on how to retain employees long term, and how to increase employee engagement. Three things that the interactive workshop will highlight are the keys to retention, how much pay really matters, and the proven solutions for any organization.

“We’re very excited to bring Mr. Henke to Salina with this important message for the Salina business community, stated Don Weiser, President/CEO of the Salina Chamber. “Retaining good talent is essential to all our businesses and industries, and to the community as a whole.”

The workshop is $40 for Chamber members and $80 for non-members. Reservations can be made now through December 4th by calling the Chamber office at 1-785-827-9310, ext. 124, stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or by emailing LaCrista Brightbill at lbrightbill@salinakansas.org.

