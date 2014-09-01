Texas Man Fined For Violating Kansas No-Call Act

A Texas man has been ordered to pay $2,500 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act in Kansas.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Bryan Sean Sturrock of Flower Mound, Texas, agreed to a consent judgment ordering him to pay $2,500 in fees and civil penalties. The judgment was approved Wednesday by Judge Franklin R. Theis in Shawnee County District Court. In addition, Sturrock was enjoined from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

“We continue to vigorously pursue violations of the Kansas No-Call Act,” Schmidt said. “Kansans who have signed up for the Do-Not-Call list have an expectation that their privacy be respected. We will enforce the law against those telemarketers who violate it.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating Sturrock in 2014 after receiving a complaint from a Chanute consumer about receiving an unsolicited telemarketing call. In addition to that complaint, seven complaints were filed with the Federal Trade Commission. The complaints alleged that Sturrock was calling Kansas consumers on the Do Not Call registry and failing to promptly discontinue the call when the consumer declined the telemarketer’s offer.

A copy of the consent judgment is available at http://bit.ly/2jJDH4N.

Kansans who wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list, or to report an alleged violation of the No-Call Act, should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

