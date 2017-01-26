Teen Allegedly Raped at KU Dorm

Campus police are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm housing the men’s basketball team.

Five members of the team are listed as witnesses on the police report. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday and no suspects publicly identified.

Police say the alleged assault and other related crimes occurred sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. They say the teen was visiting residents in the building.

The police report cites other possible offenses as contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jim Marchiony, associate athletic director for external relations, declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.